Valley Regional Transit making changes to its bus service on Monday

BOISE, Idaho — Valley Regional Transit is implementing changes to ValleyRide bus service starting Monday, March 30.
VRT is modifying all bus route schedules and increasing service on weekdays and Saturday. The changes to the schedules are designed to improve on-time performance.
Here are service change highlights:
- Route 9 State Street will be extended to provide commute time service to the city of Eagle. There will be four morning and three afternoon trips every weekday.
- Route 2 Broadway will stay in service until 9 p.m. weekdays (current service ends at about 7 p.m.)
- Routes 3 Vista, 7A and 7B Fairview, and Route 9 State Street will operate until 9 p.m. on Saturday. Current service for all eight Saturday routes ends at 5:45 p.m.
- Route 1 Parkcenter, Route 2 Broadway, Route 4 Roosevelt and Route 52 Caldwell Boulevard will have new pathways.
For more information about the changes, visit the VRT website or call the VRT Help Line at 208-345-7433.
