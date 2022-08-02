Valley County Sheriff's Office looking for possible drowning victim

The Nampa man, identified by police as 43-year-old Clark Halverson, went into the Payette River to swim, according to the Sheriff's Office.

BOISE, Idaho — An active search and rescue effort is underway for a Nampa man that never returned after going swimming.

The Nampa man, identified by police as 43-year-old Clark Halverson, went into the Payette River to swim, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Around noon on July 31, the Valley County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from a third party reporting a male in the water that seemed to need help. Deputies responded to the area on Highway 55, near Mile Post 89.

Once on scene, Valley County Sheriff's deputies along with Cascade Fire and EMS began searching the area extensively from the water, land and using an aerial drone until 8:30 p.m. that evening.

Valley County Search and Rescue, Boise County Sheriff, Garden Valley Fire Protection District and Cascade Rafting Company all assisted in the search efforts.

Despite spending the day searching, the missing man was not located. The following day, search efforts resumed from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., when the search was called off.

The Valley County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone for information on this case to contact them at 208-382-5160.

