Valentine for AIDS features 264 works of art

The silent auction held at the Flying M Coffeehouse in Boise is underway. This is its 27th year.

BOISE, Idaho — Now through Valentine's weekend, an annual event that's helped build a safety net for Idahoans living with HIV for nearly 30 years now, and it keeps growing.

264 works of art - all made by Treasure Valley artists - are up for auction in the 27th annual Valentine for AIDS fundraiser at the Flying M Coffeehouse in downtown Boise.

Along with the auction, there's also a raffle and t-shirts with the event's poster design.

All proceeds go to Safety Net for AIDS program (SNAP), which helps people who are HIV positive with financial emergencies like medical costs, paying for health insurance when they're out of a job, housing, utilities, and car repairs.

Over the years, Valentine for AIDS has raised more than a half-million dollars.

It's not just popular with the beneficiaries. It also very popular with local artists.



"As of right now, we have a two-year waiting list just to get on the artists list," said shop manager Jessica Pallante. "People that are willing to donate a piece of art for such a worthy cause."