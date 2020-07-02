Valentine for AIDS features 264 works of art

BOISE, Idaho — Now through Valentine's weekend, an annual event that's helped build a safety net for Idahoans living with HIV for nearly 30 years now, and it keeps growing.
264 works of art - all made by Treasure Valley artists - are up for auction in the 27th annual Valentine for AIDS fundraiser at the Flying M Coffeehouse in downtown Boise.
Along with the auction, there's also a raffle and t-shirts with the event's poster design.
All proceeds go to Safety Net for AIDS program (SNAP), which helps people who are HIV positive with financial emergencies like medical costs, paying for health insurance when they're out of a job, housing, utilities, and car repairs.
Over the years, Valentine for AIDS has raised more than a half-million dollars.
Flying M Coffeehouse hosting Valentine for AIDS
It's not just popular with the beneficiaries. It also very popular with local artists.
"As of right now, we have a two-year waiting list just to get on the artists list," said shop manager Jessica Pallante. "People that are willing to donate a piece of art for such a worthy cause."
Now through the afternoon of Sunday, February 16, you are invited to bid in the silent art auction at the Flying M -- located at the northwest corner of 5th and Idaho streets in Boise.