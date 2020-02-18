Valentine for AIDS silent auction in Boise raises $27,000

The money raised will go to help Idahoans living with HIV.

BOISE, Idaho — The safety net for Idahoans living with HIV is now a lot bigger thanks to the annual Valentine for AIDS fundraiser.



The 27th annual fundraiser ended Sunday and raised more than $27,000.



The money was raised by auctioning off more than 200 works of art by local artists, along with a raffle and t-shirt sale at the Flying M Coffehouse in Boise.



All the proceeds go to the Safety Net for Aids Program or SNAP, which helps people who are HIV positive with financial emergencies.