Valentine for AIDS silent auction in Boise raises $27,000

The money raised will go to help Idahoans living with HIV.
Credit: Theresa Palmgren/KTVB
The Flying M Coffeehouse in Boise is holding its 27th Valentine for AIDS, a silent art auction to benefit SNAP (Safety Net for AIDS Program).

BOISE, Idaho — The safety net for Idahoans living with HIV is now a lot bigger thanks to the annual Valentine for AIDS fundraiser.

The 27th annual fundraiser ended Sunday and raised more than $27,000.      

The money was raised by auctioning off more than 200 works of art by local artists, along with a raffle and t-shirt sale at the Flying M Coffehouse in Boise.

All the proceeds go to the Safety Net for Aids Program or SNAP,  which helps people who are HIV positive with financial emergencies.

