Presidents Cup soccer tournament set to bring big business, competition to Boise

With hundreds of youth soccer teams in town competing for a spot at nationals, Visit Boise expects the tournament to have up to $8 million in economic impact.

BOISE, Idaho — The Simplot Soccer Complex in Boise, is getting lots of action on the pitch from Friday to Tuesday, June 20, because the 2023 US Youth Soccer Far West Presidents Cup has come to town.

Hundreds of teams from all across the west are in the City of Trees to compete at the Presidents Cup, which Boise hasn't hosted since 2013.

This event will feature 13U to 19U boys and girls who will compete for a regional title and a spot at the 2023 US Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup, which will take place in July 7-11 in Wichita, Kansas.

While the regional tournament is important to the players, their families and teams, it also has a big impact on its host city each year.

Lucas Gebhardt, Sports Sales Manager for Visit Boise, told KTVB the economic impact of having so many people from out of town brings in a considerable amount of money to the area.

"All those teams are going to bring in players, coaches, parents, siblings, grandparents – anyone who's going to come in and travel for a big youth soccer regional tournament like this – is all going to be coming into Boise right here at Simplot," said Gebhardt. "So, we're thinking that this tournament just in itself is gonna bring in somewhere up to about $8 million or so in total economic impact."

Gebhardt also mentioned the 2023 Far West Regional Championships from June 23-29 will be at Simplot and will bring another large economic impact. Visit Boise estimates a total of $10 million in total economic impact and $20 million total for both weekends.

For more information on the 2023 US Youth Soccer Far West Presidents Cup in Boise, click here.

