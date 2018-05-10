BOISE — The United States is now seeing its lowest unemployment rate since 1969.

Low unemployment rates are generally good news, but some employers are now having a hard time finding new workers.

That includes the U.S. Census Bureau, which is now targeting potential workers across Idaho.

There is a lot of work to do before the 2020 census, the bureau says they are short on employees specifically in the Gem State.

So, they are now looking to hire workers for temporary jobs available across Idaho

In the first round of hiring, the bureau is looking to hire about 120 Idahoans to work as recruiting assistants.

Those people will then work to hire more Idahoans to go door-to-door and take count ahead of the 2020 census.

The only qualifications, applicants must be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen.

From there, the process is simple, applicants will fill out a brief application, and then be asked to pass a background check.

The bureau says these work from home positions start at $14.50 an hour and are an important service to the country.

"The 2020 census, which is the count of every single person living in the United States, and it is important for us, our mission is to count everyone once and only once and in the right place. So, in taking this job, you are earning money, and helping with a civic duty," said Donald Bendz, media specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau.

For more information you can check out the 2020 census website.

