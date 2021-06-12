One killed, three injured in single-vehicle crash on US 20 near St. Anthony

Idaho State Police said 22-year-old Faith Jensen of Alpine, Utah passed away on Saturday afternoon after a crash near St. Anthony.

ST ANTHONY, Idaho — One person was killed and three others were injured in a single-vehicle crash near St. Anthony on Friday afternoon. The crash occurred at milepost 343.5 on US 20.

Idaho State Police (ISP) said 21-year-old Gwendolyn Wasden of Provo, Utah, was driving east on US 20 in a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe when she attempted to pass another vehicle. Wasden's car rolled and stopped in the right eastbound lane of US 20.

22-year-old Faith Jensen of Alpine, Utah was ejected from the car. Two other passengers, 23-year-old Ann Lee of Federal Heights, Colo. and 22-year-old Kylie Sosa of West Jordan, Utah, were in the vehicle.

Wasden and Sosa were treated for their injuries at the scene of the crash and Lee was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center before being transported to the University of Utah.

Jensen was taken by air to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where she passed away from her injuries at 5:15 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The eastbound lane of US 20 was blocked for about three hours. ISP is still investigating the crash at this time.

