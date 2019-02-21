BOISE, Idaho — St. Luke's has announced that historic house moves scheduled for Thursday night have been cancelled due to an unforeseen utility line issue.

The rescheduled date is now Thursday, Feb. 28.

Two more historic homes near St. Luke's in downtown Boise will moved to a temporary location.



This is the second move so far this year.



Three homes were moved last month to make way for a new parking garage, shipping and receiving building and central plant.

Two historic homes near St. Luke's in downtown Boise are being moved to a temporary site this week.

St. Luke's

The homes will be moved to a temporary storage lot in east Boise.

They'll be placed on a site off Goodman Street near the Idaho Botanical Gardens until a permanent location is found.



RELATED: Historic homes moving from St. Luke's property to Warm Springs area