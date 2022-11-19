University of Idaho 'discussing options' for students after Thanksgiving break

While the sadness from the loss still lingers, questions about an uncaught suspect have kept the public concerned and frustrated.

BOISE, Idaho — Officials with the academic leadership team at the University of Idaho are discussing options pertaining to class participation, following the Thanksgiving break.

According to an email sent to students over the weekend, they will be receiving communication early next week about what options will be available for the remainder of the course.

The untimely deaths of four university students, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, have rocked both the student population and the community of Moscow. Many students have been shaken by the events, leading some to start Thanksgiving travels early, however, their plans following the break are less certain.

"We learned a lot about alternative course delivery during COVID and may employ some of those tactics to meet the needs of those who want to be on campus and those who would rather not be," Blaine Eckles, Vice Provost for Student Affairs at the University said. "Our focus is on supporting our students."

At 3 p.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 20, the Moscow Police Department plans to hold a press conference, only the second in the investigation, to discuss details about the findings. KTVB will stream the press conference.

On Wednesday, the university will be hosting a vigil for Xana, Ethan, Kaylee and Madison at 5 p.m. A location has not been decided yet, as weather conditions may change.

GoFundMe pages have been established for each of the student victims.

Over the break, students will have access to counseling services at the Counseling and Testing Center, located on the third floor of Mary Forney Hall, Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 21-23. The center will be closed from Nov. 24-27.

Students can also access counseling services by calling 208-885-6716 and selecting option three, or through remote Zoom meetings.

The Boise State campus is also offering support to University of Idaho students through its walk-in counseling center Monday-Wednesday, Nov. 21-23. Students interested in getting services in the Boise area can call Call 208-426-1459 or visit the Norco Building, second floor (1529 Belmont St.) on the Boise State campus.

Classes at UI are scheduled to start up on Monday, Nov. 28.

"As we hold the families of Xana, Ethan, Kaylee and Madison in our hearts, I wish you and your families a warm and safe Thanksgiving," the university's email ended.

