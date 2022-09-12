Boise State, Univ. of Idaho team up for study on wildfire smoke's effect on potatoes

A two-year study will probe how chemicals within a potato, Idaho's famous crop, will change due to exposure to smoke.

IDAHO, USA — Two Idaho universities are teaming up to seek how Idaho's famous crop, the potato, will change over a period of smoke exposure from wildfires.

Boise State University and University of Idaho will conduct a two-year study, funded by $125,000 from the federal Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, into three potato varieties.

According to a news release from University of Idaho, many smoke components are suspected to affect potato crops. Smoke can worsen environmental conditions for potato growth -- like humidity and light exposure -- but some of the smoke may actually be good for plants due to carbon dioxide, the release said.

"Observations from industry started all of this. When we have had bad, smoky years, yields are down and processing quality is down. Our hypothesis is smoke exposure causes that," said Mike Thornton, a professor in U of I's Department of Plant Sciences.

The study will take smoke from a commercial smoker that will emulate wildfire smoke. It is then piped into potato plots where it is trapped by plastic. The daily treatment began in July and ended in August.

According to the release, Thornton anticipates applying this experiment to other crops, like onions.

