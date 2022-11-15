Moment of silence to be held at basketball game at University of Idaho in honor of 4 students killed

Admission to Wednesday's men's basketball game, and Thursday's women's volleyball game, will be free and open to the public.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho will be holding a moment of silence during two school games to honor the four students killed near campus.

According to the University's website, Wednesday night's men's basketball game on Nov. 16, and Thursday night's women's volleyball game on Nov. 17, will be free and open to anyone who would like to attend.

Those who have already purchased tickets for any of the games will receive a full refund.

"In a time of difficulty for our community, coming together collectively can help," the University of Idaho said in a statement. You can read their full statement below.

Wednesday's men's basketball game will be taking place at the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena (ICCU Arena) at 6 p.m. and Thursday's women's volleyball game will be taking place at 7 p.m. at Reed Gym & Student Recreation Center in Pocatello, Idaho.

