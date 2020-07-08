United Way of Treasure Valley encourages community to get involved during 'Days of Caring' event

United Way of Treasure Valley will complete multiple community service projects from August 6-8.

From August 6-8, United Way of Treasure Valley will host the United Ways Days of Caring event. UWTV and volunteers will complete multiple community service projects over the three days, including cleaning up the Boise River and donating meals to Treasure Valley children.

The official volunteer sign-up has closed, but event organizers are still encouraging others to get involved in other ways.

One way Treasure Valley locals can get involved by themselves is by checking in with elderly people. You can also donate to local food banks in need, collect feminine hygiene supplies, help younger Idahoans register to vote or host a small book drive. Drop-off and pick-up of used books can be arranged by contacting UWTV organizers.

K-12 students can participate by writing a short essay or making a short video on the topic Black Lives Matter. Cash prizes are available for the first and second place projects. Students can submit entries here.

There are also several in-person volunteer opportunities and contact information available on UWTV's website.

