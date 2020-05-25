Boise Police debuts new uniform pins to honor veterans

The pins are aimed at recognizing the military veterans in the department's ranks, as well as helping officers connect with other veterans in the community.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police unveiled new uniform pins Memorial Day aimed at honoring the military veterans in the department's ranks, as well as helping officers connect with other veterans in the community.

More than a quarter of Boise Police's roughly 300 officers have served in either the Army, Marines, Air Force, Navy, or Coast Guard.

“There are 87 veterans working for the Boise Police Department, and at any time they may come into contact with some of the estimated 33,500 veterans living in Ada County,” said Boise Police Lt. John Tucker, who is himself a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. ”These pins help spark a connection and allow people to see the officer as not just a uniform, but a military brother or sister.”

The pins will be displayed over an officer's name pin, and identify which branch of the military he or she served in.

“For many veterans, public service continues to be a calling after they have left the military. We take pride in the number of veterans in our department and are excited to recognize them in this way,” said Boise Police Acting Chief Ron Winegar.

“I am personally grateful for all of our military veterans and active military members,” said Boise Police Captain Matt Jones. “Our organization is blessed to have so many individuals who volunteered to serve and protect both our nation and our local community. These pins are a great way to honor their service and recognize their sacrifice.”