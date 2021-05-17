Under Biden, Idaho center to begin resettling more refugees

College of Southern Idaho Refugee Center director Zeze Rwasama says the organization plans to resettle up to 300 people a year.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — An Idaho refugee center plans to begin helping more people resettle in the U.S. under new refugee policies recently announced by the Biden administration.

The president says the annual refugee admissions cap will increase to 62,500 this fiscal year with the goal of increasing to 125,000 next year.

