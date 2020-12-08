x
Tyson Foods donates 40,000 pounds of chicken to the Idaho Foodbank

They are partnering with the Boise Open which gets underway Thursday.
Credit: AP
In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

BOISE, Idaho — Partnering with the Boise Open this week is Tyson Foods, which made a huge donation of 40,000 pounds of chicken to the Idaho Foodbank.

Tyson also says another huge donation is coming later this year to 7Cares, Idaho Shares. 

That annual KTVB event is held in each December.

It brings Idaho communities together in helping those in need during the holiday season.

Each year we collect cash and food donations across the area for local charities.

Last year, Tyson donated 36,000 pounds of chicken to Treasure Valley families during the event.

