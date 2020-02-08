Two-vehicle crash near Parma leaves one dead

Idaho State Police say 42-year-old Juan Cardona-Velasco was killed after colliding with another vehicle on US 95 near Parma.

PARMA, Idaho — Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Saturday night near US 95 in Parma, Idaho. The crash left one dead and one injured.

At around 7:45 p.m., 64-year-old Parma resident Dena Price was driving a pickup truck south on US 95. At the same time, 42-year-old Juan Cardona-Velasco of Aguascalientes, Mexico was driving north on the interstate.

Cardona-Velasco crossed the center line and collided with Price, according to ISP.

Price was taken to a Boise hospital by helicopter, but Cardona-Velasco was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. He was not wearing his seatbelt.

Price's condition is not known at this time.

