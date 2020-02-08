Two-vehicle crash near Parma leaves one dead

PARMA, Idaho — Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Saturday night near US 95 in Parma, Idaho. The crash left one dead and one injured.
At around 7:45 p.m., 64-year-old Parma resident Dena Price was driving a pickup truck south on US 95. At the same time, 42-year-old Juan Cardona-Velasco of Aguascalientes, Mexico was driving north on the interstate.
Cardona-Velasco crossed the center line and collided with Price, according to ISP.
Price was taken to a Boise hospital by helicopter, but Cardona-Velasco was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. He was not wearing his seatbelt.
Price's condition is not known at this time.
Watch more 'Local News'
See them all in our YouTube playlist: