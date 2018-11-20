GARDEN CITY — Propane-fueled fires have destroyed two trailers in the past two days, completely displacing the families who live there.

"It was gone in probably half an hour," said Steve Bradley.

Ashes are all that's left of Bradley's camper trailer he was living out of in Garden City with his wife.

"We are trying to get back on our feet, we lost everything, all of our clothes, all of our keys, all the money, it's all gone," Bradley said.

Last week, Bradley replaced the propane heater inside the trailer. There was a leak that caused a violent explosion on Monday.

"We were inside just getting out of bed and there was a gas leak that we did not find or see, and the wall just blew out," Bradley said. "The door went clear over here and hit the car."

The two narrowly escaped.

"Once it blew, I grabbed her and told her to get out the door, so we got the hell out of there, " Bradley said. "We lost our puppy but the minute it blew it started on fire. We were in shock, we didn't know what the hell it was. We thought it was a sonic boom, it was pretty loud."

Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan says anyone who installs a propane heater themselves is taking a risk and it is best to leave it to the professionals.

"Many of your camp stoves and camp trailers are fueled by propane," Doan said. "They just need to be vented and then they need to be installed by a professional."

Another propane-fueled fire torched a trailer and car in Caldwell Tuesday.

Caldwell Fire says a tenant turned on a portable propane heater that was sitting outside on the porch then went back inside and fell asleep.

The porch was enclosed in plastic to keep warm and shortly after the trailer went up in flames.

"Any heater needs space to breathe at least three feet and we need to keep objects clear and away from them," Doan said. "You also want to make sure you have a CO detector because those propane heaters are going to give off CO."

Chief Doan says breathable space applies to any type of heater whether it be propane, gas or electric.

It doesn't take long for anything too close to spark.

"This is probably going to happen again because winter is coming on," Bradley said. "There is a lot of people living in these travel trailers and if they don't watch what they are doing, it is going to blow."

Bradley's family has started a Go Fund Me to help him and his wife get back on their feet.

