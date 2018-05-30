MERIDIAN -- Two students and a teacher at Rocky Mountain High School fell ill Wednesday morning.

West Ada School District spokesperson Eric Exline says two students fainted and their teacher felt woozy in a portable classroom.

The two students were picked up by their parents and were taken for medical attention. Exline says the teacher went home.

A hazmat team searched the classroom and found high levels of freon.

No word on what may have caused the high levels.

Students have been moved to a different classroom for the remainder of the week.

