Two people killed in crash on Boise I-184 Connector

Idaho State Police say the driver lost control and struck a light pole on the West Fairview on-ramp Sunday night.

BOISE, Idaho — Two people were killed Sunday in a one-car crash in Interstate 184 just west of downtown Boise, Idaho State Police said Monday morning.

ISP troopers began investigating at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday. According to ISP, a driver under the age of 18 was headed east in a small passenger car and lost control. The car went off the right shoulder and struck a light pole, then came to rest on the driver's side on the West Fairview Avenue on-ramp.

The on-ramp was blocked for about 2 1/2 hours.

The names of the people killed in the crash have not been released. ISP said everyone in the car was wearing a seat belt.

