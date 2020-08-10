Man killed in Moses Lake dog attack died from multiple dog bites

The Grant County Sheriff's Office identified the man killed when his dog attacked him and a woman as 27-year-old Zachary S. Willis of Moses Lake.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Coroner ruled the death of the man killed in a dog attack was an accident.

According to the GCSO, 27-year-old Zachary S. Willis of Moses Lake died from his injuries after his dog attacked him at his home Thursday. A woman also sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison said Willis died from multiple dog bites. His autopsy was completed Tuesday.

In a Facebook Live video, Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Harvest Manor Mobile Home Park on Airway Drive around 11:20 a.m. for a report of an animal attack.

Foreman said the woman was found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries consistent with a dog attack and was taken to Samaritan Hospital. As of Friday morning, Foreman said there was no change in her condition.

First responders tried to resuscitate Willis at the scene but was pronounced dead, according to Foreman. Willis's injuries are consistent with a dog attack, Foreman said.

Foreman said the dog appeared to be a pit bull or similar mix. He said the dog lived at the home with the victims. The dog was injured during the incident and is being treated by a local veterinarian.

Moses Lake police, Grant County Fire District 5, AMR paramedics and Moses Lake Fire Department all assisted on the call.

Foreman said detectives are still on scene working to find out what happened.