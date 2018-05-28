CALDWELL -- A disturbing discovery by law enforcement in rural Canyon County this morning.

Two people were found shot inside a home in the 19000 block of Wagner Road, just west of Caldwell.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office says they got a call about a shooting just after 9:30 a.m.

When they arrived at the house, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

It's unclear what lead to the shooting, and how many people were inside the home at the time.

Deputies say the call for help did come from someone inside the home.

"It's very concerning when you arrived upon a scene like this and you want to make sure that we’re safe, and that the public is safe, and that those in the home are safe, and be able to make sure that it’s going to come out OK in the end, in the sense that we don’t have any other injuries or problems or concerns,” said Lt. Todd Herrera with the Canyon County Sheriff's Office.

When our crew arrived on the scene the family was at the home and they were very emotional and asked for privacy while they also learn more about what happened this morning.

Investigators have not revealed the relationship between the two people but said in a statement that it was an "isolated incident" and no one else was involved in the shooting.

© 2018 KTVB