CALDWELL -- Canyon County dispatch says police are responding to a call of two people found shot in a home on the 19000 block of Wagner Road in Caldwell.

Deputies say they received a call around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning. When they arrived at the house, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Deputies do not know the relationship between the two people and do not know if anyone else was in the home at the time of the shooting.

