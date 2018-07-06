EAGLE - The Ada County Highway District and the Idaho Transportation Department have installed two new traffic signals on Highway 55.

The new traffic signals are located at the intersection of Highway 55 and Beacon Light Road and at Highway 55 and Avimor Drive.

The signal located at the entrance to the Avimor subdivision has been turned on.

It has advanced warning signs and flashing lights to alert drivers when the signal is about to turn red.

ACHD says that signal is needed as the area continues to grow.

The Beacon Light signal isn't on yet but it will be turned on next Wednesday.

© 2018 KTVB