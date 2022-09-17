Twin Falls pedestrian hit by car taken to hospital along with driver

Around 5:08 Saturday morning, a 38-year-old man from Filer was struck by a 2007 Lexus SUV, driven by a 69-year-old Shoshone man. Both men were taken to the hospital.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A Filer man was injured and taken to a hospital after he was struck by a car in the crosswalk Saturday morning in Twin Falls.

According to Idaho State Police (ISP), around 5:08 a.m., the 38-year-old man was struck by a 2007 Lexus SUV, driven by a 69-year-old Shoshone man. The driver of the Lexus was traveling south on Blue Lakes Boulevard when he failed to stop at a red light and hit the Filer man in the crosswalk on the south side of the intersection.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital by air ambulance. The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was also taken to the hospital by ground ambulance.

Traffic at the intersection of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Falls Avenue in Twin Falls was blocked for nearly 3 hours while emergency personnel responded to those involved and worked the clear the scene.

ISP has opened an investigation into the crash. The Twin Falls Police Department and Magic Valley EMS both assisted ISP at the scene of the accident.

