Two people killed in plane crash in remote area of Valley County

VALLEY COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — The remains of two people killed in a plane crash in a remote area of Valley County were located Tuesday, June 28, the Valley County Sheriff's Office reported.

A single engine, green and tan Piper PA-20 was scheduled to arrive at the Johnson Creek Airstrip Sunday evening, June 26. The plane took off around 8 p.m. Sunday from the Lower Loon Airstrip in Lemhi County, heading to the Johnson Creek Airstrip.

The Valley County Sheriff's Office Communications Center was informed of the overdue aircraft by the Idaho Division of Aeronautics on Monday, June 27.

The site of the crash was reported by a pilot in a Forest Service plane around 11:45 a.m. June 27. The pilot reported a small fire at the scene, located on a steep hillside in a designated wilderness area 1.6 miles into Valley County. There did not appear to be any survivors.

On Tuesday, June 28, the Idaho Air National Guard provided a Blackhawk helicopter with a hoist to assist in retrieving the remains of the occupants of the plane.

Valley County deputies and the Idaho Air National Guard flew to the scene of the crash and retrieved the remains of the 48-year-old pilot and a 16-year-old passenger, the only two occupants of the plane.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

