NAMPA — Two people have died after a crash involving a pickup truck and passenger car early Saturday, just after midnight, in Nampa.

Idaho State Police say the pickup struck the passenger car in the intersection of 16th Avenue North and 3rd Street North, near the Lighthouse Rescue Mission.

ISP assisted Nampa Police with the crash. They say the driver of the pickup had been fleeing from police.

Two adults who were in the passenger car died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was taken to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa, then booked into the Canyon County Jail on multiple criminal charges.

The names of the people involved in the crash have not been released.

