Idaho State Police are investigating two injury crashes that occurred shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday on westbound Interstate 84 at the Franklin Blvd. exit in Nampa.

The first crash involved a black Jeep Wrangler and a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt. Police say the drivers of both vehicles lost control and crashed into the barrier on the median side after the Jeep tried to merge into the left lane, and the Cobalt driver had tried to avoid the Jeep.

The Jeep Wrangler driver left the scene of the crash. Anyone who has information is asked to contact Idaho State Police dispatch at 208-846-7500.

In the second crash, ISP says Alfredo Jara Campos, 53, of Nampa, lost control of his 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe and struck the back of the Cobalt that was involved in the first crash, then struck a 2015 Dodge Challenger driven by Brittiney Twiss, 27, of Meridian.

Campos and the juvenile passenger from the Cobalt were taken by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Health Plaza in Nampa.

The left lane of westbound I-84 at exit 36 was blocked for about one hour.

© 2018 KTVB