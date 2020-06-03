Two injured in crash north of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Two juvenile passengers were taken to a local hospital after a crash north of Twin Falls Thursday evening.
The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on US 93 north of the Perrine Bridge.
According to Idaho State Police, 18-year-old Brianna Algarin was driving south on the highway when she failed to slow in traffic and rear-ended a pickup truck.
Algarin's two minor passengers were transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, police said, but the passengers in Algarin's vehicle were not.