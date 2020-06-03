Two injured in crash north of Twin Falls

Police say the two minor passengers were not wearing seatbelts.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Two juvenile passengers were taken to a local hospital after a crash north of Twin Falls Thursday evening.

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on US 93 north of the Perrine Bridge.

According to Idaho State Police, 18-year-old Brianna Algarin was driving south on the highway when she failed to slow in traffic and rear-ended a pickup truck.

Algarin's two minor passengers were transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.