Two homes catch fire in southwest area of Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Two homes in a southwest Boise neighborhood caught fire Thursday morning, according to the Boise Fire Department.
Boise Fire responded to a structure fire on South Missoula Way off of Desert Avenue, in a neighborhood northeast of South Maple Grove and Lake Hazel roads. Crews were able to quickly contain the fire but are remaining on scene to put out hot spots.
No injuries have been reported, but the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.
