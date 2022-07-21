Two homes catch fire in southwest area of Boise

Crews were able to quickly contain the fire, but are remaining on scene to put out prevailing hot spots.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Two homes in a southwest Boise neighborhood caught fire Thursday morning, according to the Boise Fire Department.

Boise Fire responded to a structure fire on South Missoula Way off of Desert Avenue, in a neighborhood northeast of South Maple Grove and Lake Hazel roads. Crews were able to quickly contain the fire but are remaining on scene to put out hot spots.

No injuries have been reported, but the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Boise Fire is on scene of a structure fire involving two houses on the 5500 block of S Missoula Way. Fire crews have the fire knocked down, but will remain on scene to put out any remaining hot spots. At this point no injuries are reported. More updates to follow. — Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) July 21, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

Watch more Local News: