Two serious crashes on Highway 16 near Emmett within two days

One person was injured when two vehicles crashed Thursday evening near Freezeout Hill. An Emmett man died in a crash on Wednesday.
Credit: KTVB
Idaho State Police car

EMMETT, Idaho — One person was taken to the hospital Thursday night after the second serious crash in two days on Idaho Highway 16 near Emmett.

Idaho State Police said two vehicles, including a commercial truck, were involved in Thursday's crash, which occurred at milepost 110, near Jackass Gulch Road just south of Emmett. The condition of the injured person has not been released.

Thursday evening's crash, near Freezeout Hill, is about a mile from where a 40-year-old Emmett man was killed in a crash Wednesday morning. In the Wednesday crash, ISP said, that driver crossed over the center line and sideswiped a pickup.

