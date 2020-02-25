Twin Falls sex offender gets 60 years for creating child porn

After months of work, investigators were able to identify the 8-year-old girl shown in the photos.

BOISE, Idaho — A Twin Falls man will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of taking pornographic photos of an 8-year-old girl.

Seth Anthony Johnson, 35, was sentenced Tuesday to 60 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child pornography, and sexual exploitation of a minor after a prior conviction for a felony sex offense.

Johnson was arrested in November 2017 after investigators found six child pornography images featuring the young girl on his cell phone. After eight months of investigation, detectives were able to identify the victim.

Officials have not said how Johnson was able to get access to the 8-year-old.

Prosecutors say Johnson had taken the images of the girl with his cell phone. At the time, he was already a registered sex offender due to a rape conviction.

“The 60-year sentence imposed by Chief Judge Nye will ensure the community’s most vulnerable members, young children, are protected from future predatory behavior by Johnson,” U.S. Attorney Bart Davis said. “The continued dedication and determination of federal agents to identify the victim in this case was nonpareil.”

The Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Marshals Service investigated the case