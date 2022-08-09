Twin Falls School District approves security guard contracts

Beginning this school year, Eagle Eye Security will provide armed security guards for Twin Falls elementary schools.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls School District (TFSD) school board has approved a contract with Eagle Eye Security, to provide armed security guards in elementary schools beginning this fall.

The school board's decision was made in the wake of multiple mass shootings around the United States, including in Uvalde, Texas, where an elementary school shooting killed 19 students and two teachers.

While secondary schools will continue utilizing School Resource Officers, TFSD approved a $576,000 contract for Eagle Eye Security to add guards in each of the nine elementary schools in the district.

According to TFSD, the security guards will ensure the schools continue to be a safe and welcoming learning environment and will include a variety of duties such as building professional relationships with students and staff as well as assisting in events of an emergency.

While the company is not associated with the Twin Falls Police Department (TFPD), the company will work closely with TFPD to ensure that all the guards are trained alongside school resource officers.

Uniforms have not been finalized, but the security guards will be required to wear clothing to identify them as security personnel.

TFSD said that all of the guards will be post-certified in firearms qualifications, use of force, and handgun retention.

