TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Police Department is now searching for Riley Haslett, 23, from Twin Falls.

Police attempted to conduct a welfare check on Haslett, but found that she left her home without telling family and friends that she was leaving.

Haslett has been missing since Wednesday morning.

Haslett does a condition of cognitive impairment, where she has a mental age of roughly 12 years old.

The Twin Falls Police does not suspect any foul play in her disappearance, but do want to make contact with her and check on her welfare.

Haslett is a white female, approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Police say she may have be wearing pink pants, white shoes and traveling towards the Boise area.

If anyone has any information of Haslett's location, police encourage them to contact the Twin Falls Police Department at (208) 735-4357.

