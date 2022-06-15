Twin Falls Police locate runaway teen

The missing teenage boy has been found, the Twin Falls Police Department said.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Update: The missing teenage boy has been found, the Twin Falls Police Department said.

The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a runaway teenage boy.

Tristan Bomsta, 15, of Twin Falls was last seen on Monday, June 13, wearing a black champion hoodie, black sweatpants and a black and grey long sleeve shirt. He is blonde, 5'9" tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

The department has assigned him as a runaway, citing his family's concern about his safety and mental well-being.

Anyone with information about Tristan's location is asked to call the Twin Falls Police Department at 208-735-4357 or contact their local law enforcement agency immediately.

