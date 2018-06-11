BOISE — There is another big vote, not election-related, that could make one local man making the world a better place, one bed at a time, a "Hero of the Year."

Luke Mikelson, founder of Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Twin Falls, has not only been recognized as one of our Seven's Heroes, but is now in the running to be CNN's Hero of the Year.

Luke started the nonprofit a few years ago, the charity builds and provides bunk beds for families in need throughout the country.

If Luke wins, and you can help him do that, the charity will receive $100,000.

