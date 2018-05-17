TWIN FALLS - We're always talking about the Treasure Valley feeling the impacts from growth, and it's something other parts of the state are experiencing as well.

Twin Falls is growing so fast that they're looking at implementing a public transit system. The city will be required to put in to place under federal law once their population reaches 50,000. The city’s population is estimated to be around 48,000 people.

"It's growing every direction, it's just busting at the seams, it's just growing fast, really fast, almost to the point where we can't keep up with it," said Sherry Thaety.

Thaety has lived in Twin Falls for more than 50 years and sees a need for public transit.

"More and more people would get where they want to go if they had that," she said.

Public transit will soon be a reality. By the next census in 2020, Twin Falls is expected to have a population that surpasses 50,000 people - making it a metropolitan area.

"Say 2023-2024 this needs to be mobilized, it needs to be in place," said Twin Falls City Manager Travis Rothweiler.

Rothweiler says while that's years away they're already starting the planning process to get ahead of federal regulations.

"We're working between now and then on a timeline to make sure prior to that we're in full compliance," he said.

Starting with developing a Metropolitan Planning Organization, or MPO, to find the best system for the area. That could be a traditional fixed bus route or a hybrid to help people who live in surrounding towns.

"Commuter routes for people that are coming from outside of Twin Falls to work is an option, vanpools," said Mandi Thompson, Grant and Community Relations Manager.

"The last thing we want to see in Twin Falls is a bunch of empty buses following a route just because they're told to," said Rothweiler.

With plans still up in the air, the city wants to hear from the community.

"We want them to be fully engaged to share their inputs, to really share where they're trying to go,” said Rothweiler.

Funding will be a combination of federal and local taxes. How much it will cost will be determined once a plan is in place.

