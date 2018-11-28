TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls now bans residents from setting traps that are designed to injure or kill an animal.

The Times-News reports the Twin Falls City Council on Monday unanimously approved the ordinance for the ban after city officials learned of incidents where similar traps have been used to harm or dispose of feral cats in the city.

The ordinance says residents will no longer be allowed to set a leg-hold trap, a conibear (body trap) or a snare trap - except with the required licensing and permitting from Idaho Fish and Game.

Anyone who violates the new code will face an infraction and a $100 fine, plus $56.50 in court costs. Twin Falls Code Enforcement Coordinator Sean Standley says it will become a misdemeanor if the city notices a pattern of abuse.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.