Turner House Depot Community: New residential development coming to Mountain Home

Turner House Depot will provide 290 homes spread across 28 acres on the West end of Mountain Home.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Welcomed by the City of Mountain Home, Ginn Group broke ground on a new residential development, Turner House Depot Community, Friday morning.

Representatives from Ginn Group and the City of Mountain Home celebrated the event at the corner of NW Marathon Way and Elmcrest Street.

The Turner House Depot is intended to supply Mountain Home with “missing middle” housing with the new community supplying nearly 290 homes spread across 28 acres on the West end of Mountain Home near the airport and Marathon Cheese Corporation. The development will contain a mix of single-family homes as well as a community center, a dog park, and green spaces with walking paths.

The housing community will be 15 minutes away from the Mountain Home Air Force Base.

"At Ginn Group, our core purpose is to make a difference by creating quality communities. We were drawn to Mountain Home by the opportunity to make a difference, providing much needed residential housing in the local market, especially those that work for and help support Mountain Home Air Force Base,” said Patrick Ginn, CEO of Ginn Group. “We thank the city and all involved for their support in helping make Turner House Deposit a reality."

Turner House Depot is an investment that Ginn Group and the City of Mountain Home hope will contribute to the city’s progress towards revitalization, expansion, and economic opportunity. The development is intended to be financially attainable residential housing for current and future residents.

"Turner House Depot symbolizes Mountain Home's dedication to providing much-needed housing for our residents. Turner House Depot will provide a forward-thinking residential project at a scope our city has never seen," said the Mayor of Mountain Home, Rich Sykes.

Watch more Local News: