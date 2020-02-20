TSA officers discover loaded handgun in carry-on luggage at Boise Airport

This is the second firearm that Boise Airport TSA officers have discovered in 2020.

BOISE, Idaho — TSA officers at the Boise Airport discovered a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun in a male passenger's carry-on luggage on Thursday morning.

The male passenger was set to travel from Boise to Seattle.

According to Boise Airport TSA officials, this is the second firearm that has been discovered and confiscated in 2020.

TSA wants to remind passengers that guns should always travel unloaded in checked luggage in a locked, hard-sided container.

