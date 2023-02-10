TSA finds 2 guns in carry-on luggage at Boise Airport

Officers discovered two guns Monday morning in two unrelated searches within four hours of one another.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Two men traveling through Boise Airport (BOI) are facing federal penalties for bringing weapons in their carry-on luggage to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint on Monday. TSA officers said that the two discoveries were unrelated.

The first firearm was found at 5 a.m., when a loaded handgun was detected in a man's carry-on luggage during routine X-ray screening in the airport's security checkpoint. TSA officials said in a statement that they found a 9 mm Smith & Wesson pistol loaded with nine bullets.

Over three hours later, at 8:40 a.m., a second carry-on bag was flagged during TSA screening for containing a firearm. According to TSA officials, a man brought an unloaded Raven Arms MP25 pistol in his carry-on bag along with a box of ammunition in his carry-on luggage.

The travelers now face a stiff federal financial civil penalty - punishable by a fine up to $14,950, depending on the circumstances.

"Firearm owners should take note: if you are planning to travel with your firearm, take a few minutes to ensure that you are doing so properly," said TSA's Federal Security Director for Idaho Andy Coose.

"After TSA officers discovered this traveler's firearm in his carry-on bag, one traveler remarked that because he left two boxes of ammunition at home, he thought he could bring his loaded firearm to the security checkpoint. This traveler was obviously mistaken," Coose elaborated.

According to TSA at BOI, passengers may only travel with a firearm if it meets the following criteria:

May travel in checked baggage only.

Gun must be unloaded.

Firearm must be packed in a hard-sided, locked case.

The locked case should be placed in a checked bag.

Airline employee must be informed of the gun at the airline ticket counter.

Find more on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on the TSA website here.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.