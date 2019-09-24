BOISE, Idaho — In his address to the United Nations Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump invoked Boise-based Micron as he skewered China's trade practices.

"Not only has China declined to adopt promised reforms, it has embraced an economic model dependent on massive market barriers, heavy state subsidies, currency manipulations, product dumping, forced technology transfers and the theft of intellectual property," Trump said.

The president pointed as an example to Micron, which he praised as "a terrific American company," and added that CEO Sanjay Mehrotra had met with him at the White House.

"Micron produces memory chips used in countless electronics. To advance the Chinese governments 5-year economic agenda, a company owned by the Chinese state allegedly stole Micron's designs valued at up to $8.7 billion," Trump said. "Soon, the Chinese company obtains patents for a nearly identical product, and Micron was banned from selling its own goods in China. But we are seeking justice."

A federal grand jury indicted Chinese and Tawainese companies on charges of stealing trade secrets in November.

The Commerce Department blocked the Chinese company from buying goods and services in the United States after the indictment.