Truckers treated to free lunch at Boise's port of entry

The Idaho Trucking Association says they raised $19,000 last week to pay for what turned into 2,000 lunches.

BOISE, Idaho — Truckers passing through Idaho were treated to a free lunch at the East Boise Port of Entry on Friday.



The Idaho Trucking Association says they raised $19,000 last week to pay for what turned into 2,000 lunches.

“Without them on the road a lot of the grocery store shelves will be empty and all other necessities that we use in our life,” said Allen Hodges, President & CEO, Idaho Trucking Association.

Members from the Idaho State Police, the Idaho Transportation Department and even Idaho Gov. Brad Little decided to volunteer their time to pass these lunches out to truckers.



“Everybody has seen the picture of grocery stores and the shelves empty, these are the people that provide those goods and stack those shelves,” said Gov. Little.



Some states have closed rest stops along U.S. highways because of the coronavirus, but Idaho is not one of them.