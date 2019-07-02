BOISE, Idaho — Since its debut in 2012, the Treefort Music Fest has helped put Idaho's capital city on the map for emerging artists in a wide variety of musical genres - and their fans.

What began as a three-day festival - plus a Thursday night kickoff - has also tripled in size, at least when you compare the number of acts booked then and now.

Treefort organizers released the third and final round of artists for this year's festival on Thursday morning.

Among the two dozen artists just announced are Shiba San, a hip-hop and house music-influenced musician from France; a "stoner doom band" from San Francisco called Acid King; Yamantaka//Sonic Titan, a "Noh-wave prog collective" from Toronto; Seattle songwriter Sera Cahoone, also known from her work with Band of Horses; and Treepeople, a Boise band that made some noise in the booming Seattle scene during the late 1980s and '90s, before Doug Martsch founded Built To Spill, who will also perform at Treefort 2019.

The artists added to the lineup Thursday bring the grand total to 432.

Compare that to the first year of Treefort, when the number was just shy of 140.

Treefort has a little -- make that a lot -- for just about everyone.

Along with the 432 musical artists in just about any genre you can think of, there will be storytelling, film, comedy, yoga sessions, children's activities, food, beer, and Hackfort - the tech-oriented Treefort programming that got a shout-out from then-President Barack Obama when he visited Boise in January 2015.

And this writer is sure he forgot something.

That's OK. You can find the complete lineup, with artist bios and song clips, along with ticket information, at the Treefort website. The schedule will be released in the near future.