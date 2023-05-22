Treatment for Japanese beetle starts in Caldwell

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture is treating 830 properties for the beetle, starting this week.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Around 830 properties in a residential area in Caldwell will be treated for Japanese beetles beginning this week. The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) will treat properties bordered by Lincoln Road, Franklin Road, I-84 and Smeed Parkway with the larvicide Acelepryn.

"These beetles pose a major threat to Canyon County, one of our state's most diverse and prosperous agricultural regions," Andrea Thompson, ISDA Plant Industries administrator said. "ISDA is greatly appreciative of the Caldwell community's support of the eradication program, our efforts would not be possible without the cooperation of the residents in the area."

According to ISDA, the "reduced risk" larvicide is to target eggs, larva and adult beetles and will be put onto all turf and grass in the area. The department furthered that the beetles could be destructive to Idaho's agriculture industry if they aren't eliminated.

ISDA stated that people living in the area should make sure all of their property is accessible and keep people and pets inside during the application of larvicide. Following the treatment, ISDA is asking people to thoroughly water all lawns and grassy areas. People and pets should avoid these areas until they become dry after the watering.

The next treatment is scheduled for mid-July. ISDA stated that all people that live in the areas are contacted one week prior to treatment. For more information on treatment plans, maps, Japanese beetles or any other information, people can go to the ISDA website.

