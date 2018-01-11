MERIDIAN — Children will get the chance to step inside a rocket, or pirate ship, and let their imaginations run wild beginning in December in Meridian.

The first children's museum in the Treasure Valley is scheduled to open its doors on December 1. It's the Children’s Museum of Idaho, and it will house 23 interactive exhibits.

“I think it's important to have something for that age demographic,” designer Mike Schroeder said.

“We really wanted to create a space where children and their families could come, and adults could kind of engage in that learning and that facilitating learning for their children, and so we created a space that we think Treasure Valley families can do that,” Danielle Hittle, the museum's operations manager, said.

Children ages 2 to 8 will be able to get hands-on experience at each exhibit.

“Our farm-to-table exhibit has everything," Hittle said. "We will have little baby chickens so that they can understand where poultry comes from and how they grow. We even have a cow that they can milk."

“They're seeing things like a rocket inside a building, a plane inside a building, and then they get to go in and touch and feel and play with all of the controls and their imagination just flourishes at that point,” Schroeder said.

Each exhibit is sponsored by a business, organization or family.

“It's so important to have opportunities for family engagement, educational engagement and then for children to really explore what they're good at and to really find out things they like, what they want to learn when they get to school, and what their passions are,” Hittle said.

The museum is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open its doors on December 1.

Guests ages 2 and up, as well as adults, get in for $8, and admission's free for children younger than 2. Annual memberships are available, and birthday packages and private parties are also offered.

