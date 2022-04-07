Treasure Valley woman gets leg amputated after hit-and-run, friends and family ask community for support

Friends and family of Talia Elerick are turning to the community for support after she was involved in a hit-and-run incident.

NAMPA, Idaho — Family and friends of a Treasure Valley woman are turning to the community for support after she was struck in a hit-and-run incident.

The Nampa Police Department said at about 12:48 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a woman injured near the Rollerdrome on 10th Avenue South. Officers found the woman with "obvious life-threatening injuries."

Natalia "Talia" Elerick was the woman struck by the vehicle, according to her friends and family.

Nampa PD said Trevor Stebbins, 32, is in jail on suspicion of felony aggravated assault and hit-and-run charges. Stebbins was arrested at a home on South Banner.

While Stebbins remains in jail, Elerick is still in the hospital where she has had "life-altering surgeries" over the last four days.

"I was bawling my eyes out because every time this girl is starting to get things good in her life and every time she's getting something good going, something happens," said Melissa Heinecke, Elerick’s friend.

Doctors had to amputate one of Elerick's legs. Her family said one of her arms and her other leg is also severely broken, and there is a chance she may lose the other leg too.

“It's kind of heartbreaking. Just because she's done a lot by herself. I feel like the only way she's been able to get to where she's at right now is because she's worked and fought tooth and nail for everything she's had,” said Enrique Pedroza, one of Elerick’s brothers.

People around Elerick describe her as an upbeat and strong person, but right now, they are seeing the opposite.

"She's really freaked out. She doesn't know how to handle this," said Chris Pedroza, another one of Elerick's brothers. "Right now she's hurting really bad."

"She feels helpless and hopeless right now I can tell you that she feels like she's going to lose everything in her life," Heinecke said.

Her friends and family are coming together to make sure that doesn't happen.

"We know that she's going to incur a lot of medical costs,” Heinecke said. “She needs to find a new home because where she was staying is not safe for her now."

They also worry about Elerick's three young kids, who also face uncertainty because of what happened to their mother.

"She can't work for them you know. She was working every day. So she can't work anymore," Heinecke said.

Friends and family are asking the community for monetary donations and other items as they try to help her figure out her new life.

"What she needs right now is the absolute most support that she can get," said Stacy Marchetti, a member of Elerick's family.

"We're happy that she's alive. She's made it this far, and I'm just gonna keep praying for the best,” Pedroza said.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe and a Venmo account called 'TaliaAndFam' to help pay for Elerick's bills and medical costs. They are asking everyone to donate whatever they can. They say even a dollar can make a difference.

They are also looking for people to help donate pull-ups, baby wipes clothes and food for Elerick's children

For more information on how to donate items contact Heinbecke at (208) 831-0778 or Katie Bayliss at (208) 350-3231.

