Will the Treasure Valley have a White Christmas this year?

BOISE, Idaho — Will we have fresh snow on the ground Christmas morning?

That is a question asked more than any other of forecasters each year in December.

The guideline to say a White Christmas is to have at least one inch of snow on the ground in the morning on December 25th.

The Treasure Valley does not have a good track record with only about a ten percent chance each year.

Things have been looking better in recent days with a cold front moving into the area with very cold temperatures and an abundance of snow.

Timing is still the big issue.

We count on computer generated models to give us guidance in all our forecasts.

The latest run of those computer models has indicated a better outlook.

The chances have improved and there is now an indication we will have at least one inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning.

It is important to note that not all the computer models agree.

I'm giving this a fifty percent chance.

You can see how our composite "FutureCast" model sees our chances in this video.

It shows snow starting at about midnight on Christmas eve and lasting as much as five hours with very light snowfall but with temperatures dropping below freezing, we have an improved chance of the necessary amount of snow on the ground by time many of you will be waking up.

