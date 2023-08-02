‘Treasure Valley Reads’ celebrates 24 years and brings newcomers together

The 24th Annual ‘Treasure Valley Reads’ focuses on newcomers, including refugees. The book selected is about an immigrant journey of food, memory, and family.

BOISE, Idaho — ‘Treasure Valley Reads’ is celebrating 24 years of bringing the community together through the power of books. This year, they are making sure they target newcomers, including refugees.

Ada Community Library’s Community Engagement Librarian Molly Nota said, "We have so much vibrancy in the treasure valley in Boise because of refugees and newcomers and people like to think how we can help this certain community when the whole point of this program."

The book will reflect Idaho’s growing population through the book KHABAAR by Madhushree Ghosh. The community can expect the book to cover an immigrant journey of food, memory, and family.

“This book is showing how refugees enrich our community and help us learn new skills and they can teach us about all of their traditions,” said Nota.

Nota explains the book touches on what it means to belong, and what belonging in a new place can look like. According to Nota, this topic was requested by the community.

“People are looking for a way to connect and to feel like they belong, and I think this book is a great launching point to do that,” said Nota.

Community members are encouraged to follow along and attend meetups. The book club will be adding for the first time ever, additional resources like translators for those who need them.

To wrap up the book, the keynote event will be held on March 18th, at the Boise Public Library.

