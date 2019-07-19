BOISE, Idaho — Local police and fire departments are teaming up to tackle a huge problem - the mental health of Treasure Valley first responders.

The Treasure Valley has lost five first responders to suicide in the last year and a half.

The goal of the 1st Responder Conference is to benefit the emotional, physical and spiritual well-being of the public safety workforce.

"We are working with our partners to help ensure our greatest asset, our people, process those tragedies in a healthy manner," Jacki Briggs said. "Police officers, firefighters, dispatchers, they share their stories and it helps other first responders to have the courage to be able to reach out for help."

The conference is on Sept. 16 and 17. For more information about the conference, click here.

