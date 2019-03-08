BOISE, Idaho — On Saturday afternoon, police and other first responders from around the Treasure Valley swapped their patrol uniforms for baseball caps and gloves in the sixth annual Hit and Run Softball Tournament.

The tournament raises money for the Idaho Peace Officers' Memorial Foundation, which helps police officers' families when they fall on hard times.

For Travis Poore with the Nampa Police Department, the game is also some friendly competition between the different police departments.

"We are all big family, brothers in blue, and this is the time we get to come out and rouse each other, fun competition and do it on a real low key level," he said.

Treasure Valley businesses also chipped in by donating prizes that were raffled off at the game.

